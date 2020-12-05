Pavitra Punia REACTS to Kavita and Nikki calling Rubina’s revelation of her relationship fake

MUMBAI: Pavitra Punia is one of the most popular actresses. She recently made headlines for her participation in Bigg Boss 14.

The actress has always been a woman who wears her heart on her sleeves. She has always been emotional and her eviction did leave many in shock. Recently, during a task, Bigg Boss had asked contestants to reveal a secret about themselves and the one which will affect people more, will get the immunity stone. While Eijaz Khan won the stone, Rubina was seen sharing that before entering the Bigg Boss house, her relationship with Abhinav Shukla was rocky and that they were on the verge of getting a divorce. While she confessed this, it was seen that Kavita Kaushik and Nikki Tamboli were seen laughing at it and calling it fake. In an interview with an entertainment portal, when Pavitra was asked to react to it, she called it a cheap move by the two.

ALSO READ: Pavitra Punia blasts Sumit Maheshwari as she opens up about him, bond with Eijaz Khan

The actress said to Pinkvilla, “It was very cheap when she confessed it in front of everyone and people made fun outside. I could completely relate to it. People calling it fake for hiding the truth and everything, I felt it was very cheap. It is their personal life and it was only because of the task that she confessed and was true to the task and her relationship. I feel for anyone who takes a stand and speaks as this needs a lot of strength and kudos to her.”

“I feel Rubina is strong and I want to see Eijaz and Rubina on the stage as top 2,” Pavitra added.

Do you agree with Pavitra? Share your thoughts in the comment section.

ALSO READ: Pavitra Punia talks about her equation with Eijaz Khan, opens up on ex-husband’s claims

CREDITS: PINKVILLA