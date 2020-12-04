Pavitra Punia talks about her equation with Eijaz Khan, opens up on ex-husband’s claims

MUMBAI: Pavitra Punia was recently evicted from the Bigg Boss 14 house. She was one of the most promising contenders. But her love-hate relationship with Eijaz Khan soon lost steam inside and lost the audience’s interest. In a chat with a media portal, she opened up on the same.

“Whatever was between Eijaz and I was pure love. The hatred that came out was out of love and nothing else. When you like someone, you have expectations, even without you realising. Mine and Eijaz’s relationship was based on pure love. Pyaar actually bohut bhaari word hai, it is a very beautiful relationship between us which I can’t describe,” Pavitra gushed and added, “Because of that we would end up in fights and I feel people liked our relationship.”

Moreover, when asked about her ex-husband claiming to be still married to her, the actress replied, “I just want to say that he is trying to take advantage of my fame for how. I have no comments. I will clarify things via a release soon. Till then whatever he wants to say he can.”

