Pavitra Punia talks about playing a witch in 'Ishq Ki Dastaan...'

'Bigg Boss 14' fame Pavitra Punia, who is seen playing the role of a witch in 'Ishq Ki Dastaan - Naagmani', says that the show has been quite a game changer for her. The actress says that she loves being part of the show.

MUMBAI :'Bigg Boss 14' fame Pavitra Punia, who is seen playing the role of a witch in 'Ishq Ki Dastaan - Naagmani', says that the show has been quite a game changer for her. The actress says that she loves being part of the show.

"The USP of the character is how beautifully I have played this role. How charming and enticing and intimidating, how cruel and sweet I am playing. The USP is that she can woo anybody and crush anybody. I love that drastic extreme and drastic mild transformation," she says.

She adds: "It was my own decision to take up the show because I like fantasy shows. The concept of the role and show was very intriguing. The way I have played Timnasa, the evil queen in Balveer Returns, so I love fantasy."

Pavitra has done several daily soaps and reality shows like MTV 'Splitsvilla' and 'Bigg Boss 14' and TV shows such as 'Naagin', 'Balveer Returns', 'Aladdin - Naam Toh Suna Hoga', 'Kavach', 'Daayan' among other.

"The recognition that I got was majorly from 'Splitsvilla' and after that, I got myself into this industry. One of the prominent roles in my life was Nidhi Chhabra in 'Yeh Hai Mohabbatein' which people still remember. I am yet to reach the landmark. I still can't say that I have reached that landmark because there is still a long way to go," she says.

She concludes: "It's just that, do your best. There's no competition because I can proudly say that with the roles which I have done and the way I act, nobody can do this job better than I do. I haven't learned anything when it comes to competition. I have just learned to stick to professional integrity if you want to survive."


SOURCE - IANS

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Wed, 10/05/2022 - 13:22

