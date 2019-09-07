Pavitra Punia's TV show costume weighs 25 kilos

MUMBAI:Actress Pavitra Punia will be seen wearing heavy costumes that weigh 25 klios in the television show "Baalveer Returns".



"It is really difficult to carry this dress as it actually weighs 25 kilos. With a really long and heavy cape, it makes it difficult for me to even move during the shoot and I end up standing for long hours in the same position," she said.



Keeping the challenges of wearing such heavy costumes aside, Pavitra feels great pride in them.



She added: "It has given so much depth to my character of Timnasa in the show. Each detail has been extremely thought about."



"Baalveer Returns" will air on Sony SAB.