Pavitra Rishta fame Shakti Arora's mother undergoes surgery

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
21 Sep 2019 05:13 PM

MUMBAI: Shakti Arora has done several TV shows. The actor, who is known for playing Taposh Banerjee in Tere Liye, Ranveer Vaghela in Meri Aashiqui Tum Se Hi and Kunal Malhotra in Silsila Badalte Rishton Ka, got emotional as his mother went through a surgery recently.

Shakti, who also played Jigar in Baa Bahoo Aur Baby and Dr. Onir Dutt in Pavitra Rishta, took to social media and shared a picture from the hospital with his mother. He captioned the same as, “After her knee replacement surgery.. I have never seen her in a hospital in my lifetime n I hope and pray I never see you in a hospital again. I must say after seeing u go through so much you are a fighter. You are very brave. Like they say my daddy strongest.. I can proudly say my mommy strongest [email protected] #mom ?”

