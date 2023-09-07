Pawan Chopra: Monsoon brings cheer and happiness all around

MUMBAI: Monsoon is here and who does not love soaking in the first rain of the season or enjoy their favourite food with their loved one? Even though going out during the season might not be something we enjoy, there is something romantic about the rains. Actor Pawan Chopra shares that he eagerly waits for the monsoon every year.

“The season brings cheer and happiness all around. When you look outside your window, everything becomes so fresh, with greenery all around. It's like playing hide and seek between the sun and clouds, experiencing a natural virtual light and sound show. Just take a drive outside Mumbai, and you'll witness the beauty. I love driving outside Mumbai, whether it's to Kashid, Mahaad, or Goa. The drive is always beautiful,” he says.

Shooting outdoors becomes an issue during this time. “Shooting outdoors is a challenge, so it’s mostly shifted indoors. I remember one Crime Patrol story that was supposed to be finished in two days, but it took eight days because it rained heavily every time we started shooting. When I used to do daily soaps, I didn't enjoy the monsoon due to traffic jams and the daily drive to waterlogged studios. For me, the monsoon is about sitting at home, listening to music, eating hot and tasty food, and enjoying it, or taking a long drive outside. I hate shooting during this time,” Pawan adds.

Traffic jams become a big issue, especially in metropolises like Mumbai. Agreeing, the actor shares, “Mumbai is constantly under construction, it only adds to the pain. I don't understand why so many people live around the roads; with houses and shops built right next to them. The roads are choked with slums. It feels like there are blockades everywhere, with various establishments. During the monsoon, these problems only worsen.”



While it’s fun to enjoy it raining outside from the comfort of your home, in case one is stepping out one need to be prepared and must take care of their hair and skin. In general, during this season, these things require special care.

“I simply wear proper clothes and try to keep myself dry. I take care of my hygiene and avoid eating out. One mistake can result in fever or stomach ache. I had beautiful childhood memories of the monsoon. We used to live on a big farm in a large bungalow because my father was a director. We would see snakes and many colourful insects coming out after the rain stopped. We used to go for walks and soak in the beauties of nature. My mother would make pakoras, and we would eat them while enjoying the rain in our vast farmland. Sometimes, we would go out, get wet, and play. It was so much fun. The monsoon revitalises, energises, and brings new life. I feel it's the most beautiful period creatively as well. When you think fresh, you create fresh, and it adds so many colours to your life,” he says.

And, what’s your favourite monsoon song and why? “My favourite song is ‘Rimjhim Gire Sawan’. More than the song, I love the picturisation of Amitabh [Bachchan] and Moushumi Chatterjee holding hands and walking in the rain. I revisit this beautiful image in my mind every monsoon,” he adds.



