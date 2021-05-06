Pawandeep is Overwhelmed by the gesture of the legendary singer Amit Kumar as he gifts his watch which was given to him by his father only on the sets of Indian Idol 12

MUMBAI: Sony Entertainment Television renowned show Indian Idol Season 12 is going to bring on pure nostalgia. The singing based reality show that has never failed to mesmerize the viewers will be presenting a Kishore Kumar 100 songs special episode in the upcoming weekend. In a bid to promote this legacy, and speaking of singing sensations, this weekend, none other than the legendary Kishore Kumar’s son, Amit Kumar will grace the stage of the show. The Dapper Aditya Narayan who is known for his quirkiness will try and reveal some hidden facts from Amit Kumar which will be turned out to be the talk of the town and with that, the singing legends Neha Kakkar, Himesh Reshammiya and Anu Malik will be judging the show. The show will be having a lot of astonishments with the ultimate fun-packed evening.

Post-performance of Pawandeep on the songs 'Dilbar Mere' 'Mere Dil Mein Aaj kya hai', 'Kora kagaz tha Mann mera' was sung brilliantly on the stage by him which made everyone enthral. He received a standing ovation with fantastic reviews from the Judges and Amit Kumar where he also gave him the advice to start composing songs by himself. All were highly impressed by Pawandeep voice and with that Anu Malik also shares an interesting story where he says that "I and Kishore Daa were going to record a song together. During those days to get time from such a big Legend was a blessing and thankfully I received that time from him. On the day of recording, I had called him to make him remind him about the same. Later when I was walking past his house in Juhu I found a lot of people gathered which made me shocked and I walked home, and I informed my wife I think that The Legendary Kishore Kumar Ji is no more with us".

Further, Amit Kumar on Pawandeep performance he said, "Your current performance was the distinguishing factor between a great singer and a 'remarkable singer'. You have touched my heart when you sang the song 'kora kagaz' it reminds me of the sounds of the Pahadi effect in your voice. I am so impressed by you that today I would like to gift you a watch which was given to me by my father the legend Kishore Kumar Ji while my good career time had started".

