Pawandeep Rajan and Shanmukha Priya give the surprise of the Iftar Party to Danish Khan

MUMBAI: Indian Idol season 12 has set its mark substantially high and for that, the credit goes to the talented singers who came from across the corners with different art forms in singing but, then to they have always stood united. When it comes to supporting or motivating, they will stand tall towards the friendship and help each other in boosting one's morale. During the offset of the show as others were practising their music Pawandeep and Shamukhapriya been seen recently planning a Ramazan surprise Iftaari for their dear friend Danish Mohd who was seemed to be upset as he was away from the family. But, he was not aware that the big surprise was awaiting him in his room.

Pawandeep Rajan says, Danish is our brother and we are family here and the surprise idea was of Shanmukhapriya who asked me to help her out in organizing his iftari. So, After wrapping up my practice, we kept his favourite food in his room and when he entered the room, he was emotional and happy with teary eyes. To which Danish replies, “As this is the first year in my entire life where I am being alone from my family and was a bit depressed but, I have told this thousand times that I have such an extraordinary family who knows understands my feelings in-depth and because of this reason they come up with this sort of surprises which boost my confidence”.

Stay Tuned and Keep watching Indian Idol Season 12 this weekend only on Sony Entertainment Television at 9.30 PM