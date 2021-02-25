Pawandeep receives extraordinary attention from Sargam Ki Sadhe satii Anjali Tatrari!

MUMBAI: India’s most loved and cherished singing reality show, Indian Idol 12 has received quite the attention and love it deserves as it successfully delivers power-packed music and fun filled episodes every weekend. But the top contestants have been accounted for having received much love from across the nation especially from prominent personalities from every walk of life.

One such personality is Sargam Ki Sadhe satii, Anjali Tatrari, who impressed everyone with her charm and amazing acting skills. She recently visited the set of Indian idol to promote her show. When she came on Indian Idol 12 to promote her new show Sargam Ki Sadhe satii she clicked an image with Pawandeep and uploaded it on social media and captioned it Pahadi Gang. As both belongs from Mountains of India.

Anjali also said “Every time I hear Pawandeep sing, I feel a sense of calmness and his voice is very comforting. I was excited to come on Indian Idol as I would be hearing Pawandeep live. I have been following all his performances and every time he sings, he makes all the Pahadi’s very proud. My extended support to all contestants too, all of you are so talented! Personally, I would like to give a shoutout to all the contestants who have reached till this stage of competition. Even my on screen Awasthi family and I watch the performances of the contestants whenever we get time between shoots. ”

ALSO READ - (Shocking! Ansh Gupta quits Kuch Toh Hai: Naagin Ek Naye Rang Mein)

Pawandeep replied back with joy saying, “Thank you so much for all the love and support! I am extremely happy to be able to make my home place proud and I will continue doing so!”

Stay tuned for more and keep watching Indian Idol season 12, only on Sony Entertainment Television, every weekend, from 8 pm onwards. #IndianIdol12

ALSO READ - (This is what Surbhi Chandna thought when she was offered the lead in Naagin 5)