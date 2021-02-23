Pawri Ho Ri Hai fever high on the sets of Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Mein

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with some spicy gossip from the sets of your favourite TV show Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Mein.

We have seen how the star cast of the show is gearing up for Mahashivratri celebrations and everyone is beautifully decked up in traditional attires.

Well, a lot of drama is expected to take place on the show but the fun continues behind-the-scenes as the star cast chills.

Aishwarya Sharma is one of the most notorious celebs on the sets of the show. The actress never leaves a chance to create fun videos with the star cast and the latest one is just amazing.

Aishwarya also created the famous and current favourite 'Pawri Ho Rahi Hai' video with the star cast and it is not to be missed.

Take a look:

We can also see Ayesha Singh who bursts out laughing as Aishwarya turns the camera towards her.

Well, it seems the celebrations are quite interesting both on and off-screen.

Aishwarya had previously made 'Pawri Ho Rahi Hai' video with beau Neil Bhatt and it was extremely hilarious.

