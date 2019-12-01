News

Payal Ghosh is painting the town red and here is proof enough. Actress and model Payal Ghosh will receive the Leading Icon of the year and the most stylish actress of Bollywood 2019.

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
01 Dec 2019 05:10 PM

MUMBAI: Payal Ghosh is a celebrity actress of tollywood  made her Bollywood debut in patel ki punjabi shaadi . We spoke to payal on this award and here is what she has to say, " it's such an honor to receive this award. I would like to thank times for this recognition . It pushes one to keep working hard . I promise to entertain and keep doing great work . Last but not the least i would urge the audience to keep sending me there love because that's all that matters."

Payal has really made it big and she is an example of what hardwork can do for you. We wish this exemplary woman all the luck and love for all her future endeavours.
 

