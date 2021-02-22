Pearl Grey to collaborate with Rajan Shahi’s Directors’ Kut Productions’ for Pratigya 2

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar.com is back with an interesting update from the world of television.

Well, recently, the news of Mann Ki Awaaz Pratigya season 2 soon hitting the tube went viral and left the fans elated. A picture of Arhaan Behl and Pooja Gor from the first season along with the maker Pearl Grey went viral on the internet and left the fans asking for more. The show is slated to launch on Star Bharat.

While there has been a confirmation from the producer’s end that Arhaan and Pooja will continue to play the leads while Anupam Shyam aka Sajjan Singh being retained in the show.

Well, Tellychakkar.com have exclusively learned that Creative Director of the show Pearl Grey will collaborate with Rajan Shahi’s production house Directors’ Kut for the project.

When asked about the same Pearl said, “When I was told to collaborate with a producer, I was sure that with Rajan Shahi’s production house things will be better. DKP is not into shows like Pratigya. Their shows have totally different flavours. However, the company has been giving me full liberty and comfort on taking the show forward”.

