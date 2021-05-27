Pearl Grey: The audience can expect a fresh love story in 'Mann Ki Awaaz Pratigya 2'

MUMBAI: Pearl Grey is spearheading the second season of "Mann Ki Awaaz Pratigya" as the creative producer, writer and showrunner. The show recently took a leap of one and a half years and took the audience by surprise as Krishna lost his memory and doesn't remember anything about Pratigya.

Pearl said, "The audience should expect a fresh love story between Krishna and Pratigya. Pratigya will enter Krishna's life as the other woman to reclaim her love, husband and her kids. It's an extramarital affair with a twist where the wife will have to play the role of the other woman to get her husband back."

"Mann Kee Awaaz Pratigya", the first season, was a huge success, and the second season went on-air after almost nine years on March 15, 2021. The ongoing season saw the return of most of the cast like Pooja Gor, Arhaan Behll, Anupam Shyam, Asmita Sharma, Parvati Sehgal and Aalika Sheikh reprise their roles of season one, while Sachal Tyagi came on-board as Shakti, Aashish Kapoor as Aadarsh and Bhumika Gurung as Meera.

"Mann Ki Awaaz Pratigya 2" is being produced by Rajan Shahi under his banner Director's Kut Production. It airs Monday to Friday on Star Bharat.