Pearl talks about working with Hina Khan in a web series

Pearl Puri and Hina Khan would set the screen on fire. In conversation with Tellychakkar, Pearl shared his thoughts on working with the actress...
MUMBAI: Pearl Puri and Hina Khan are the two big names of television and the duo has a massive fan following. Hina rose to fame with her character of Akshara in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai whereas Pearl’s character as Mahir became a household name.
Recently Tellychakkar got in touch with Pearl and asked him if he would work with Hina Khan in a web series. Pearl said that he would love to work with the actress as she is a very beautiful girl and a good friend. He further said that he would love to do a thriller or love story with Hina, but one thing is for sure that if they work together it will be for a good project that will do justice to their profession.
We further asked him if he has a particular character in mind that would suit him and Hina. Pearl said that one should leave that to the makers as they know best which character an actor can play.
