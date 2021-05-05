Pearl V Puri extends a helping hand to the one in need during this pandemic, provides informational assistance for availability of beds , oxygen cylinders, plasma and more

MUMBAI: During this crucial phase India has taken the biggest hit due to this pandemic and is suffering from largest crisis when it comes to medical facilities. We have seen a number of Bollywood celebrities like Alia Bhatt, Akshay Kumar, Priyanka Chopra and now Pearl V Puri who have taken initiatives to provide health care support information using their social media platforms.

Pearl V Puri extends his support a couple of days back to give out necessary information for COVID relief. Pearl have been sharing information of hospitals, medications, availability of beds, oxygen, etc who are providing aid to the people of the country.

Pearl has been sharing information about several different cities, he took to his Instagram to reveal contacts about NGOs who are working relentlessly for COVID relief. The names of NGOs, or people, hospitals with availability of beds, oxygen, the one in need for plasma from all across the nation.

For the record Pearl V Puri, being an animal activist and working for social welfare, his NGO PVP (People with Planet) is indulged in feeding stray animals and providing necessary support to them. Pearl is often seen encouraging and enlightening people to extend their support for strays and feed them.