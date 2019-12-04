News

Pearl V Puri flaunts this accessory in the most stylish way!

04 Dec 2019

MUMBAI: Pearl V Puri is one of the most handsome and talented actors of the small screen. The actor, who is currently seen in Colors' show Bepanah Pyaar as Raghbir, has become a hot favourite among the viewers.

Pearl is extremely active on Instagram and often shares amazing pictures from the sets of his show. Well, Pearl's latest look in a series of pictures shared by him is just too hot to handle.

The actor is seen in a cowboy look, complete with a hat. We have always seen Pearl in stylish clothes. And the series of pictures that he has shared proves that Pearl can never go wrong with his style.

Take a look at the pictures.

  

Pearl has always been a charmer, and he is surely aging in reverse. The actor surely knows how to keep his fans hooked to his social media accounts with his posts.

As for his current hat look, there's no other actor who could have donned it better than Pearl.

What do you think about his latest look? Tell us in the comments. 

