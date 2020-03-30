Pearl V Puri has to say THIS on Bepanah Pyaar's season 2

MUMBAI: Pearl V Puri is one of the most charming actors of the small screen. The handsome hunk was last seen in Colors' show Bepanah Pyaar as Ragbir. The actor has become a hot favourite among the viewers.

And while the entire nation is under a 21-day lockdown, Pearl too is following a strict routine and not stepping out of the house.

The actor is practising social distancing but has not forgotten to stay connected to his fans.

During a live chat session with Tellychakkar, Pearl seemed to be extremely excited to connect with his fans. The actor answered many questions about everything he is doing these days.

We all know how Pearl's fans were left heartbroken when Bepanah Pyaar went off-air. Since then, the diehard fans of the actor are missing seeing him on the small screen.

Pearl's character of Raghbir Malhotra became extremely popular and now fans want to know when are the makers getting back the show's second.

Responding to the same, Pearl laughed out and said that the viewers need to ask Ekta Kapoor about it.

Well, Pearl's diplomatic answer has left curious and it seems the makers might come back with the second season on public demand.

