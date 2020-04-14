Pearl V Puri, Krystle Dsouza, Karan Patel, Ekta Kapoor and others make Anita Hassanandani's birthday SPECIAL by doing 'THIS'!

MUMBAI: Anita Hassanandani is one of the most good looking celebrities out television industry cna boast of.

She is also a powerhouse of talent and has been a part of innumerable shows and quite some films too.

With considerable amount of credible work in her kitty, Anita has come a long way in her career. Along with that, she is not only sexy but incredibly cute and has a good sense of humor.

Today, the lady celebrates her birthday.

We all know that she is friends with a lot of her industry folks. However, due to the lockdown, she is co -quarantined with her husband and cannot party hard which she'd otherwise be doing with her pals.

Her close friends gathered to make her day special and ring in her birthday, with a virtual conference app. Many celebrities including Pearl V Puri, Ekta Kapoor, Karan Patel, Mushtaq Sheikh, Krystle Dsouza and Neena Kulkarni among others were virtually present for the cake cutting ceremony.

Infact, Ekta even gave a speech for Anita wishing her a blessed birthday!

Take a look:

We wish Anita a blissful year ahead!