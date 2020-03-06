Pearl V Puri is PROUD of Karishma Tanna...Here's why!

MUMBAI: Every television actor has something very unique about themselves which makes them adorable.

Both Pearl V Puri and Karishma Tanna are established faces and have a commendable fan following. While Pearl i much loved for his character of Raghbir in his show Bepannah Pyaar, people love watching the leggy lass KArishma in Khatron Ke Khiladi, the reality stunt based show on Colors.

She is well known for her roles in Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi, Naagarjuna – Ek Yodha, and Qayamat Ki Raat. She was a contestant and first runner-up also participated in Bigg Boss in 2014 and appeared in other reality shows like Zara Nachke Dikha, Nach Baliye, and Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa. She was most loved in her previous shows Naagin and Qayamat Ki Raat. For that matter even Pearl has created commendable impression for all television lovers.

The two are very good friends too and recently, Karishma made Pearl proud with her latest stint. Pearl took to social media to share the same:

Way to go Karishma!