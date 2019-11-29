Pearl V Puri redefines 'RED HOT'

MUMBAI: Pearl V Puri is one of the top actors on television currently. The actor has starred in various shows like Phir Bhi Na Maane...Badtameez Dil, Meri Saasu Maa, and Naagarjuna- Ek Yoddha. He played the role of Mahir Sehgal/Mihir in Ekta Kapoor's Naagin 3.

Currently, Pearl is seen in Colors TV's popular show Bepanah Pyaar as Raghbir Malhotra.

Pearl was also seen in a music video with television actress Anita Hassanandani. It was the T-Series song Peerh Mer. He said that he wants to be recognized as a singer and an actor. He added that he is a professional singer and wants to get serious about his career in the same.

His fans recently put up a post in which Pearl is in a red blazer and showing off his swag.

Have a look.