Pearl V Puri reveals what he got from his Secret Santa on Bepanah Pyaar sets

MUMBAI: The holiday season is going on with New years just a few days away. Everyone is in a celebration mood and wants to welcome the year 2020 on a grand note.



Christmas was celebrated two days back on 25th but it seems the celebrations are not over yet. People are giving gifts to their near and dear ones. And we all have heard about Secret Santa where colleagues give gifts to each other but their names are not disclosed.



Team Bepanah Pyaar had the Christmas celebrations going on till now and lots of videos from the set are being shared by the star cast where everyone is unwrapping their secret Santa gift.



Pearl V Puri who plays the lead role of Raghbir Malhotra in the show revealed what he got from his Secret Santa. In a video shared by one of his co-stars Tanvi Thakker, Pearl was seen unwrapping the gift box which had a big dark chocolate bar and a white Lord Ganesha idol. The actor was extremely delighted to get such a beautiful gift. The actor bowed before the idol, thanked the Secret Santa and hailed Lord Ganesha with the entire star cast.



On the work front, Pearl has done shows like Naagin 3, Dil Ki Nazar Se Khoobsurat, Phir Bhi Na Maane...Badtameez Dil, Meri Saasu Maa among others.