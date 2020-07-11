Pearl V Puri shares his happiness as Karishma Tanna gives a surprise on his birthday!

MUMBAI: Naagin 3 handsome actor Pearl V Puri, who grew another year old on July 10 celebrated his birthday in his hometown Agra with his family. The actor spoke to the media about his lockdown birthday and revealed his plans for the day. He also revealed his favourite childhood birthday memory and his gifts. The actor reportedly visited an NGO in Agra and started with his birthday celebrations there. Pearl even shared how his bestie Karishma Tanna made his birthday memorable. He exclaimed that he was totally unaware about her surprise.

"My friend Karishma gave me an amazing surprise. I will share the video soon on my Instagram. She planned the surprise without letting me know about it. She spoke to my family members and got videos from them wishing me a happy birthday. I was totally unaware about it. She recorded videos and got from everyone by staying in touch with my sister. She even approached my friends and I saw the video last night and I was very happy," shared the actor happily.

Pearl, who was last seen in Bepanah Pyar on Colors TV also disclosed about his most favourite birthday gift, "My parents had gifted me a bicycle which I really wanted as a kid. I remember once I fell down while riding the cycle and got hurt, my parents gave away the cycle to a person who would work for us at that time. I was disheartened because I loved the cycle very much."

The actor additionally said that he still gets excited about his birthdays since it is the occasion when he gets to meet his loved ones and spend the day with them. He also revealed that he especially drove a whole 24 hours to reach Agra and be with his family this year on his birthday. He also stated that he likes to do good deeds on his birthday and requested everyone to help the needy. We wish Pearl a happy birthday!

