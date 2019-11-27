Pearl V Puri steps into Amitabh Bachchan's shoes and we are loving it

MUMBAI: Pearl V Puri who is currently seen in Colors' popular drama series Bepanah Pyaar has been liked by the viewers. The role of Pearl as Raghbir is been well-received by the fans.

The actor who is very active on Instagram keeps sharing all his latest looks from the show. And now, the actor is all set to step into the shoes of megastar Amitabh Bachchan and we are very excited,

Pearl has donned Big B's look from Don. Going by the pictures shared by Pearl, the actor is all set to dance on the song Khaike Paan Banaras Wala.

Take a look at Pearl' post:

Pearl mentioned in the caption that so far it was the most difficult character for him to play. Well, we are super excited about seeing the actor donning Big B's avatar.

What do you think about Pearl's latest look? Tell us in the comments.