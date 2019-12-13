Pearl V Puri wishes his 'jigar ka tukda' on his birthday!

MUMBAI: Pearl V Puri is one of the most stylish and handsome actors of the small screen. The handsome hunk who is currently seen in Colors' show Bepanah Pyaar as Ragbir has become a hot favourite among the viewers.



Pearl is extremely active on Instagram and enjoys a massive fan following. The actor keeps sharing amazing posts from his personal and professional life on his Instagram account.And now, Pearl's latest post will definitely make your day. The actor is a proud owner of a cute white Siberian husky whom he has named Newton. Surprisingly, it is a happy occasion for the actor as his little one celebrates his birthday today.On this occasion, Pearl took to Instagram to wish Newton happy birthday and thanked him for choosing him as his father.Take a look at the pictures.

Pearl bought a delicious bone-shaped cake for Newton on his birthday and he is seen cuddling and hugging and showering all his love on the birthday boy.



On the work front, Pearl has a number of hit shows to his credit like Naagin 3, Dil Ki Nazar Se Khoobsurat, and Naagarjun - Ek Yoddha, Meri Sasu Maa, among others. The actor is currently winning hearts with his performance in Colors show Bepanah Pyaar where he plays the role of Raghbir Malhotra.