Peninsula Pictures to launch its next on SAB TV?

MUMBAI: Peninsula Pictures is one of the production houses who are entertaining television viewers with shows based on different genres. From fantasy based to supernatural, mythological, they are proving their versatility.

The production house is helmed by talented duo Alind Srivastava and Nissar Parvej.

After bringing popular shows on TV like Vishkanya, Mayavi Maling, Paramavatar Shri Krishna, Vish:A Poisonous Story, Vikram Betaal Ki Rahasya Gatha, Dev and are currently producing Aladdin - Naam Toh Suna Hoga on SAB TV and Kahat Hanuman Jai Shri Ram on &TV.

According to our sources, the makers are apparently working on their new show. It is apparently a supernatural drama and there are talks to launch on SAB TV.

We tried reaching out the producers but they remained unavailable for comment.

Alind began his career with Sagar Arts working for shows such as Hello Dollie and Lucky. His passion led him to explore fantasy and mythological genres as a Creative Director of shows like Arslaan, Chandragupta Maurya, Singhasan Battisi. He also directed intense war sequences, involving complicated computer graphics, in Ramayan for NDTV Imagine. He was the Creative Producer and content developer for Suvreen Guggal – Topper of the Year.

While, Nissar Parvej began his career by assisting on shows like Shaka Laka Boom Boom, Sanjeevani and took over the mantle of a director on the same show later. He directed the sequel of Sanjeevani, titled Dill Mill Gayye which was a huge hit. Nissar also directed other popular shows such as Sssh.. Phir Koi Hai, Lucky, Mile Jab Hum Tum and Geet. He received the Best Director's Award for his popular love story Geet Hui Sabsi Parayi in the year 2010.