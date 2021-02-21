People confuse my name to be Karan: Kunal Saluja of Sargam Ke Saade Satii

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with an interesting update from the world of television.

Kunal Saluja and Anjali Tatrari are set to play the lead couple in the show.

When asked about misconceptions that people have about him, actor Kunal Sajuja said, “One of the misconceptions that people have is that they think my name is Karan and not Kunal. For that matter, a lot of media also confuse my name to be Karan. I absolutely adore the name Karan, and there is no doubt that we have many successful Karans like Karan Tacker, Karan Wahi, and Karan Johar among others in the industry; however, I would like to put it out there loud and clear that my name is Kunal and not Karan."

Speaking about his bond with co-actress Anjali, the actor said, “We gel pretty well. There’s an ease and comfort working with her. Honestly, there wasn’t any ice to break between us and from the time we began shooting, we shared this ‘bro code’. We’re often one unit when it comes to pulling a prank on others."

Sargam Ke Saade Satii is set to hit the tube from 22 February.

