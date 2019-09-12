People have bought big cars, houses by doing shows with him: Bharti Singh on Kapil Sharma

MUMBAI: Bharti Singh is one of the most popular and loved television personalities. The comedienne has been entertaining audience with her performance since a long time. She is currently seen in The Kapil Sharma Show and Khatra Khatra Khatra.

Bharti has been garnering a lot of appreciation for her performance. In fact, recently she got a standing ovation from host Kapil, Archana Puran Singh and special guests Ayushmann Khurrana and Nushrat Bharucha for her hilarious act as Kamo bua in The Kapil Sharma Show. The talented lady is elated that Kamo Bua has clicked with the audience. She told TimesofIndia.com, “I am very happy that the character of Kamo Bua has clicked with the audience. People are loving it and they have started fan pages of Kamo bua. It makes me so happy that people are loving my character. With Kamo I can experiment and I can be myself, she is just like Bharti muh-phat, a typical Delhiwali aunty who doesn't think before talking. But Titli is more restricted as she is very innocent. I don't get variation to perform and the character is restricted. Even the writers tell me that she doesn't have much scope to perform.”

The comedienne is all praises for Kapil. “He knows that I keep busy with my other show Khatra Khatra Khatra and I hardly get time to prepare my acts on The Kapil Sharma Show, so he sits with me during rehearsals to improvise and helps me with the script. He has been a big support on TKSS and I know he loves me a lot. In fact, he keeps praising Haarsh and my show KKK and often tells me that the kids of his family love our show,” she said and Kapil, and added, “Kapil bhaiya (Sharma) is the best. Every person goes through a dull phase or tough time, but I am happy that he bounced back with full force. His comeback was much needed. Kitne logon ka ghar unki wajah se chal raha hai (so many people are earning because of him). People have bought big cars, houses by doing shows with him.”