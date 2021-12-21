PEOPLE’S PERSPECTIVE: Nima Denzonpga on Colors is a REGRESSIVE show with a Mix ‘KHICHDI’ of emotions!

MUMBAI: Nima Denzogpa is a show on Colors that started out with the intent of shining light on the discrimination Nima, this girl from Sikkim faces when she leaves her own city and moves to a whole different new city to be with the man she loves but faces discrimination because of her appearances and ensues identity crisis. The show started on a good note with a social message like most Colors serials do! But the show has lost track of what it is supposed to be and is not lost in the sea of multiple storylines, overlaps, and the constant confusion of characters that comes on screen.

The channel Colors is known for its socio-responsible style of shows, every serial has a social under-cause that they put across in their serials. Shows like Balika Vadhu, Barrister Babu, Laado are all at the helms of a great storyline that starts the dialogue, and Nima was started with the same intent.

The audience is now confused because in the current storyline Suresh has just now realized his responsibilities as a father to three daughters. His constant confusion of feeling towards Nima, the disdain towards Tulika, Suresh can’t really decide to do one thing, and that after one point becomes irritating.

The show is filled with confused men who can’t choose things for themselves and even decide the future course of action. The character of Shiv of his dilemma between his wife and Siya and then making Siya feel guilty and resentful, of Paras and his choice between family and love even when his family is absolutely wrong, and of course of Suresh the choice between Nima and daughters and the Tulika and the son.

The men of the show are stuck between choices and don’t seem to have control over their emotions whereas women are driven by emotions only and no practicality. Nima is supposed to be the torchbearer of strong independent women but she loses track when Suresh is in front of her. The show feels lost in tracks and time.

The audiences are not too happy with the way the show is going as well and when asked for their opinions they said:

‘The show is disappointing me now, I thought it was going to be a good show about the discrimination she faces, and how she rises up against it, the real struggle, it not just a love track, calling her ‘momo’ is the name of the content and without context is not justified,’ says Nikita Singh.

Shalini Dutta says, ‘I don't understand why the guys of the show, Suresh, Shiv, and Paras so confused all the time. They never take a stand against their own families and put the girls into dilemmas, that just doesn't feel right.’

‘The show feels like every old regressive movie we have watched where the women just suffer and men don't ever take a stand. It's repetitive and boring,’ says Avantika Negi.

Kusum Tanwani says, ‘I really liked the show in the beginning but now I feel like I have already watched stories like this, it's like every episode is just so slow, it does not feel like a show of today's generation, the storyline is just too slow.’

Meeta Chikhal says, ‘The show feels said and done, Nima shouldn't take this stress from Suresh she should realize that he left her, set some boundaries and not let him take credit and hold him responsible for being too unavailable and not strong enough to take responsibilities.’

The audience is always king and if they feel like they can’t relate to or connect to the show, the makers shouldn't act upon it and it's not too late to bring the show back on track.

Let us know your thoughts about Nima Denzongpa in the comments below!

