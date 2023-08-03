‘People tend to jinx all the beautiful things in life’, says Tejasswi Prakash about marriage plans with beau Karan Kundrra

MUMBAI: Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash are one of the most loved couples of the television industry. The duo met in the reality show Bigg Boss and have been inseparable ever since. Fans have even given them their ship name TejRan. They always set major couple goals for others and have risen to immense fame.

Love has been in the air for a long time now for Tejasswi and Karan and they have become Telly town’s It couple. Their fans adore their chemistry and follow stories closely that comes around TejRan.

Tejasswi and Karan are doing well in their respective shows, Naagin 6 and Tere Ishq Mein Ghayal respectively. Both the stars are happy and often set couple goals for their fans.

Tejasswi is someone who has come a long way in the industry and is a tremendous actor. The youth looks up to her and she is a big influence on women who like to follow her for her fashion choices too.

In a recent interview with another portal, Tejasswi was asked about the surfacing rumours on marriage with Karan and here’s what the actress had to say, “look, I am in love and I am a…little superstitious that way. I feel like the more I talk about it, people don’t like, people kind of tend to jinx all the beautiful things in life and this is a very important part of my life. I don’t think I’d like to talk about it, until it actually happens.”

Well, the audience is sure that marriage is in cards for the couple and they hope their favorite jodi and would love nothing more than to see them bound in the amazing bond for life.

