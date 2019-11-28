News

People told me you won’t find love in a reality show, but it worked for us: Priyamvada Kant on dating Shrey Mittal

Dharini Sanghavi's picture
By Dharini Sanghavi
28 Nov 2019 08:23 PM

MUMBAI: Actress Priyamvada Kant, who has impressed the masses with her power-packed performances in fiction shows like The Buddy Project, Ek Veer Ki Ardaas...Veera, Tenali Rama, and Kullfi Kumarr Bajewala, amongst others, is currently enthralling her fans with her stint in MTV Splitsvilla Season 12.

Priyamvada is playing quite well in the show. She has found her partner in contestant Shrey Mittal. The duo looks cute and much in love.

Since Splitsvilla was shot well in advance and is being aired now, we asked Priyamvada if she and Shrey are still together. She replied, 'Well, I can’t really comment much since the show is still being aired. But yes, we have been hanging out together and recently went on a trip to Goa. So we were together in the show and are pretty much together now.'

She continued, 'We are still figuring things out, as everyone told me reality show main pyaar nahi hota, but it worked out for us. Filhal everything is going good.'

Post Splitsvilla, Priyamvada is shooting for a film titled Bole Chudiyan, which stars Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Tamannaah.

Wishing the actress lots of success!

Tags > Priyamvada Kant, Shrey Mittal, TellyChakkar,

Add new comment

Related Video

Also See

Latest

 
 
 

Slideshow

Music composers Jatin and Lalit re-unite on...

Music composers Jatin and Lalit re-unite on Indian Idol sets
more slideshows Click Here
best-show-btm
best-show-btm best-show-btm

Hot Downloads

Ashima Bhalla
Ashima Bhalla
Shiraz Hussain
Shiraz Hussain
Kushal Tandon
Kushal Tandon
Rana Daggubati
Rana Daggubati
Neha Marda
Neha Marda
Kushal Tandon
Kushal Tandon
Shama Sikander
Shama Sikander
Ram Kapoor
Ram Kapoor
Shama Sikander
Shama Sikander
Naura
Naura

past seven days