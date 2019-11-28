People told me you won’t find love in a reality show, but it worked for us: Priyamvada Kant on dating Shrey Mittal

MUMBAI: Actress Priyamvada Kant, who has impressed the masses with her power-packed performances in fiction shows like The Buddy Project, Ek Veer Ki Ardaas...Veera, Tenali Rama, and Kullfi Kumarr Bajewala, amongst others, is currently enthralling her fans with her stint in MTV Splitsvilla Season 12.

Priyamvada is playing quite well in the show. She has found her partner in contestant Shrey Mittal. The duo looks cute and much in love.

Since Splitsvilla was shot well in advance and is being aired now, we asked Priyamvada if she and Shrey are still together. She replied, 'Well, I can’t really comment much since the show is still being aired. But yes, we have been hanging out together and recently went on a trip to Goa. So we were together in the show and are pretty much together now.'

She continued, 'We are still figuring things out, as everyone told me reality show main pyaar nahi hota, but it worked out for us. Filhal everything is going good.'

Post Splitsvilla, Priyamvada is shooting for a film titled Bole Chudiyan, which stars Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Tamannaah.

Wishing the actress lots of success!