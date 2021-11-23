PEOPLE'S PERSPECTIVE: After Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Shivangi Joshi will be seen in a similar culturally oriented character in Balika Vadhu 2

MUMBAI: Naira Goenka or Sirat aka Shivangi Joshi created a legacy, and with Kaira's romantic supremacy fans have poured immense love on them. After Mohsin's exit, she will be soon exiting the show. Shivangi created a major mark with her character on fans and garnered massive adoration for more than five long years.

She gave life to both Naira and Sirat's characters in the show. From being a graceful dancer to being a fierce boxer onscreen, she made a special place in every viewer's heart through her craft.

After quitting the show, Shivangi is all set to play Anandi in Colors' Balika Vadhu 2, talking about the show, Balika Vadhu 2 has become a household name for the viewers and has become much in buzz since the news about the leap was out. It was later confirmed that the actress will be playing the grown-up Anandi paired with Randeep Rai who will be seen as the grown-up Anand in the show. The fans have already begun shipping the duo as ShiRan.

Now the news is that fans have been contemplating that Shivangi's character is quite similar to the previous characters Naira Goenka and Sirat, both the characters were culturally oriented and now even Anandi as a character brings the essence of Gujarati culture in the show. Speaking about the orientation her characters have had the essence of the customs and traditions in her attire and personality. Fans even spoke about it openly revealing:

Shingra Roy: Shivangi is often seen in rich in culture shows be it Begusarai or Yeh Rishta, it seems like she has been stereotyped and that's how Balika Vadhu's Anandi will add another name to the list.

Ved Saman: Shivangi is best known for Yeh Rishta but Anandi would surely look like a fresh change for her and break the whole Naira or Sirat's image for her.

Samad Ahmed: We worry that after picking yet another daily soap Shivangi might get typecast for the similar bahu roles and not break this casket of characters. There were a lot of expectations but it will be a treat to have her back on the screen.

Anisha Jain: Fans expected that there will be something different coming from Shivangi, we even expected that she would do a web show or a character that wouldn't be something similar to her previous projects, we are just hoping that she would look different in Balika Vadhu 2.

We are also hoping the same to see a different avatar of Shivangi Joshi with Anandi.

