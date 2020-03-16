PEOPLE'S PERSPECTIVE! Fans not fond of Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 fame Disha Parmar's hot looks but love to see her in a simple avatar


MUMBAI: Disha Parmar is seen as Priya Ram Kapoor in Sony TV's hit drama series Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2.

The pretty diva made a comeback with Ekta Kapoor's hit show's second season and the viewers are in love with her.

Well, Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 is special for the viewers for another reason as it marked the reunion of Disha and Nakuul Mehta who had earlier romanced in Star Plus' Pyaar Ka Dard Hai Meetha Meetha Pyaara Pyaara.

Disha has become a household name and she is simply being lauded for her fine performance.

The viewers have seen Disha in a very subtle avatar in the show. 

From the way her character has shaped up to her beautiful and simple looks, Disha has grabbed everyone's attention for it. 

However, the actress is a bit opposite of what we see on-screen.

Disha is a fashionista and her social media handle is proof. 

The actress knows how to flaunt her beauty in the most stylish attires, accessories and much more.

But it seems fans aren't always pleased seeing Disha trying to look hot. 

They have loved Disha for her simplicity and girl-next-door looks. 

Well, Disha has posted several pictures in the past where she has come out of her comfort zone and wore some revealing attires. 

Her recent trip to the Maldives with her girl gang also saw a lot of pictures where Disha flaunted her body in a bikini. 

While many loved it, many fans were not fond seeing Disha like this. 

This is not the first time Disha wore a bikini, a few months ago, the actress had gone on a vacation to the Maldives with her husband Rahul Vaidya and a few friends. 

Even at that time, Disha had worn a bikini and received mixed reactions from the viewers. 

Well, some fans feel that Disha is trying to shed her girl-next-door image. 

A lot of ardent fans of Disha feel that she looks the best in simple attires and there is no need to look hot all the time. 

What is your take on this? Tell us in the comments.

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for all the latest updates.



