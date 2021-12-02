PEOPLE'S PERSPECTIVE! Viewers want to see ACTORS in the show and not INFLUENCERS

MUMBAI : Many television actors have been waiting for the perfect character and a break into the industry, amid that we have recently witnessed quite a few social media influencers and entertainers making their way into OTT and Television. They have not only bagged some extremely huge projects but even debuted with shows solely on their strong social media following.

Also read: PEOPLE'S PERSPECTIVE! Pandya Store's Suman supports a MISOGYNIST ideology

In conversation with many such actors and casting directors had also revealed how often the channel and production teams decide to cast an actor based on his or her social media presence and number of followers due to which they end up casting many such influencers or entertainers who are known for their followers for the content that they post on their social media platforms. This minimizes the chances of many aspiring actors who are known for their craft and not social media presence.

The viewers share their perspective on this situation as well:

Kush Dev: Now that many influencers have begun to give auditions for shows making the slots less available for the actors who have been struggling to bag the shows. This makes the quality of the show go low due to the poor depiction of the character.

Suman Rai: Over time Social media has taken over and you don't need to be an actor anymore. If you have fame through being an influencer you have more chances of being an actor. The more Instagram followers, the quicker you get a chance to feature in a show. Skill is lesser effective, it compromises a lot of other factors. Nowadays, you have to become a better social media manager than an actor with a recent lot of freshers in the industry.

Samya Khan: It is important for an actor to be socially active but then with influencers bagging the show, an actor gets left out from both the platforms. We would love to see them lipsync content and not really mouth dialogues on screen, that is an actors job, not an influencer.

Rajesh Suchak: Earlier, Actors were not really active and if someone is getting a role due to a social media game, it is an insult to an actor who has worked soo much to make a space in the industry with their skill. If the casting is based on these criteria. It is surely unfair for the trained actors who aren't tech-savvy, they get stuck in the loop of Social media.

Also read: PEOPLE'S PERSPECTIVE: After Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Shivangi Joshi will be seen in a similar culturally oriented character in Balika Vadhu 2

What are your views on this?

For more exciting updates, stay tuned to tellychakkar.com