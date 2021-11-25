PEOPLE'S PERSPECTIVE: Why can't Television cast age-appropriate Bahus?

MUMBAI : Tellychakkar is back with yet another update from the Telly world for our avid readers.

Television shows are famous for their stereotypical bahu culture in the shows, earlier the actors grew with their characters and looked appropriate for the age they were portraying onscreen. Now, many young girls have been cast for the show for the characters of Bahus, they could be tagged as young mothers and bahus in the show where they end up wearing those extra pieces of jewellery and saris to look 5-8 years elder than their real age. These actresses are barely at the age of 17-20 playing such emotionally draining characters.

There has been a buzz amongst the viewers in regards to the casting as well, we spoke to a few of them and here's what they had to share about it.

Ragini Arora: There are so many good actresses who would justify the age graph and its maturity in the show instead of actresses who are barely in their 20's. There are actresses like Divyanka Tripathi, Shivangi Joshi who would nail the characters more than young actresses like Reem, Isha Malviya, Gracy Goswami and all.

Shamiya Singh: Casting really young actresses for such a mature role is making the television pass a wrong message to the audience. Where on one side the government talks about women empowerment and the legal age of marriage, the television is portraying the complete opposite of it and influencing the wrong side of the Indian society.

Anuj Shaurya: We understand that there are young and budding actresses in the industry but shoving them into roles that do not justify their age. We saw Anchal Sahu portraying such a mature and dramatic character in both Kyun Utthey Dil Chhod Aaye and Barrister Babu, she was seen even having a child in the show, this was completely unjustifiable as she was barely 17 when she did the characters on screen. There is no denial of her acting prowess but she deserves characters that could be more youth-oriented.

Samiya Shergil: I wouldn't want to mention the number of actors who have portrayed such characters, one of the closest to me has been Akshita Mudgal, you wouldn't make it from her performance that she had recently crossed the 18 years band but she nailed her character Ishqi. She did justify the character but we would love to see her in college romance or something like that.

What are your views on this?

