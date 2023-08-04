From performing together to performing in front of judge Terence Lewis, Shivanshu Soni mesmerizes everybody with his spectacular performance on 'India's Best Dancer Season 3'

 MUMBAI : With a few hours to go, the excitement for Sony Entertainment Television's brand new edition of "India's Best Dancer," also heightens! Starting tonight, the show will see dance enthusiasts from across the nation put their best foot forward in the audition round to impress the E.E.N.T (Entertainment, Emotion, Newness & Technique) specialists - Judges Sonali Bendre, Terence Lewis and Geeta Kapur. Leaving the judges astonished in the audition round will be the brilliant fusion of classical and freestyle by Shivanshu Soni from Madhya Pradesh. 

Shivanshu's beautiful and melodic symphony of movements on the song 'Binte Dil', from the movie 'Padmavat' will leave the judges mesmerized, invoking them into a standing ovation. Judge Sonali Bendre would complement the young dancer, saying she has never seen such a beautiful fusion of two completely different styles before on stage. 

After raving about Shivanshu’s dance performance, judge Terence Lewis will go on to say, “Shivanshu has a brief backstory. A while back, I had discovered him on Instagram and texted him, saying, "I want to learn dance from you. After that, we collaborated together to create a few Instagram reels. I must also mention what a performer he is. I can't wait to see every one of your acts this season.”

Talking to the judges, Shivanshu Soni would express his feelings about being on the stage of India's Best Dancer saying, “Dance is life for me, but no one from my family is in the artistic field. My mother is a politician, my sister is a lawyer and my brother is an entrepreneur. So, my mother had noticed that I had an inclination towards dance and loved it. Even though it’s different field, my mother was always supportive towards my dance and she used to always take me for various auditions and workshops. They always pushed me to pursue my passion, saying whatever you are doing you are best at it. Today as I am standing here I feel extremely grateful and blessed to perform in front of such eminent judges, and I hope they love my dance.”

Giving a special surprise to everybody, Terence Lewis and Shivanshu Soni will give a small glimpse of their dancing collaboration on the stage on judge Geeta’s request. 

Tune in to watch Shivanshu enthral the audience in 'India's Best Dancer Season 3' this weekend at 8 pm only on Sony Entertainment Television!

