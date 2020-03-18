THIS person gets Akanksha Puri’s name inked on his hand

MUMBAI: Recently, Vignaharta Ganesh lead actress Akanksha Puri, who depicts the role of Goddess Parvati, got the tattoo of her ex-boyfriend Paras Chhabra’s name modified. She redesigned the entire tattoo on her wrist. In place of Paras’ name, she has added a bar code and the words ‘Being Me’ inked above it.

And now, someone has gotten Akanksha’s name inked on his hand!

Well, relax guys! It is a die-hard fan of hers named Jatin.

Akanksha shared a picture of the tattoo on her Instagram, which has a heart and a crown along with her name. The actress thanked him but also said that going to such an extent wasn’t required. The support of her fans is enough for her.

Take a look!

Paras Chhabra and Akanksha Puri's relationship hit a rough patch after he entered the Bigg Boss 13 house. On the show, Paras got extremely close to inmate Mahira Sharma, and their proximity became a talking point.

Paras was seen telling the housemates that his girlfriend Akanksha forced him to get a tattoo of her name and that things were not good between them when he entered the show. All this triggered Akanksha decided to end her three-year-old relationship with Paras.