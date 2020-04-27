News

THIS person makes Kapil Sharma SMILE!

Dharini Sanghavi
By Dharini Sanghavi
27 Apr 2020 08:35 PM

MUMBAI: It is well said that there is no shortcut to success! And one of the live examples is Kapil Sharma who is given the tag of king of comedy by his loved ones.

Kapil Sharma is adorned by masses as he brings a smile on everyone’s faces. It is easy to make someone cry but very difficult to make them laugh. He uplifts everyone’s mood with his witty and hilarious humour. His show , The Kapil Sharma Show is  treat on the weekends. After a long and tiring week people watch his show with the entire family for their dose of entertainment.

In the midst of lockdown, Kapil answered a few questions of his fans on Twitter.

Someone asked post lockdown whom he would like to meet. He replied:

Which web-series or film he is hooked to?

That person who brings smile on his face?

Awww!

