‘Phir Hera Pheri’ twist in Pandya Store

MUMBAI: Star Plus' show Pandya Store is currently one of the top favourite serials of the telly world.

Pandya Store has been witnessing some interesting twists and turns in the story, leaving the viewers hooked to the show.

After Dev-Rishita’s and Shiva-Raavi's wedding, things have changed in the Pandya family.

While Shiva married Raavi on Dhara's insistence which was a big compromise, viewers saw how the duo's equation changed with time.

ALSO READ: Pandya Store: Suman's comeback to jiggle Gautam and Dhara's love life

However, Shiva and Raavi's nok-jhok continues which is one of the major highlights of Pandya Store.

Kanwar Dhillon and Alice Kaushik's on-screen pairing has become a huge hit among the fans in no time.

We have seen how both keep fighting on the show and fans simply love seeing their Tom and Jerry bond.

In addition, we have seen how beautifully the star cast of Pandya Store bonds off-screen.

A lot of videos are made where we see the star cast taking craziness to another level.

Kanwar Dhillon aka Shiva has shared a video where the cast members create a moment from Phir Hera Pheri's song ''Ae Meri Zohra Jabeen''.

Take a look:

Everyone's expression is on point and they are totally in sync.

What's your take on this amazing Phir Hera Pheri twist? Tell us in the comments.

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for all the latest updates.

ALSO READ: OMG! Shiva CONFRONTS Raavi in Star Plus’ Pandya Store