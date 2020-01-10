Phir Laut Aayi… Naagin to come up with a second season on Dangal

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is known for bringing exclusive updates from the world of Television. The team works hard day and night to bring something new each time on table.

We’ve been at the forefront in reporting updates about Dangal T V’s Phir Laut Aayi… Naagin. Recently we reported about actress Deepshika Nagal bagging the show.

Now, TellyChakkar.com has an exclusive information that the show will wrap with its season one and soon the makers will come up with the second season of the show.