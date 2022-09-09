‘Phir saath aane ka bahana hai, ab mausam musicana hai’ as Sony Entertainment Television announces ‘Indian Idol - Season 13’

MUMBAI :Welcoming superlative talent from all over the country through the multi-city on-ground auditions in 11 cities, Indian Idol – Season 13 premiers on 10th September and will air every Saturday & Sunday at 8:00 PM

Mumbai, 08 September 2022:

Sony Entertainment Television is all set to launch its flagship singing reality show ‘Indian Idol – Season 13,’ which will air every Saturday & Sunday at 8:00 PM only on Sony Entertainment Television. The show is produced by Fremantle.

Since its inception, the prestigious singing reality show has brought families together making it a wholesome viewing experience. With incomparable voices and inspiring stories, Indian Idol is the one stop singing platform that provides unlimited entertainment and caters to viewers across age-groups. This year’s campaign “Phir saath aane ka bahana hai, ab mausam musicana hai” brought alive the celebration of music and togetherness. Hosted by the effervescent Aditya Narayan and reprising their roles as judges once again, the ultimate trio – Himesh Reshammiya, Neha Kakkar and Neha Kakkarare here to make the ‘mausam musicana!’

Highlighting the key attributes of the eminent judges, this season, Himesh Reshammiya will be instrumental in identifying contestants who are versatile with their vocal textures. From touching the right musical chords to capturing minute nuances that sound robust and lively on the mic, music maestro Himesh will guide and nurture the upcoming Davedaars. Having lived the journey on the other side, Neha Kakkar will hone the potential of the contestants and highlight their uniqueness. Forming an instant connection with the contestants, Neha will go a step ahead and make sure that each talent that comes on the platform feels comfortable and enable them to give their best performance. And last but not the least, Vishal Dadlani will look out for pitch-perfect voices. With an eye for detail, Vishal will be focused on providing constructive feedback to aspirants and nurture their skills throughout the show with his expertise.

Also, this year, the show hosted the multi-city on-ground auditions in 11 cities after a gap of two years and witnessed an overwhelming participation. Like every year, in its 13th Season, Indian Idol is set to bring to the fore diverse musical talent from across India, bringing forth the country’s rich multi-cultural background. Right from genres like pop, classical, fusion, folk, opera and more, this season will see some exceptionally talented Davedaars bring out versatility, rhythm, and soul through their singing talent.

Since its inception, Indian Idol has presented great singing prodigies and has effortlessly become the nation’s most sought-after singing platform. Through the years, the prestigious show has given the nation many wondrous voices with gems like - Salman Ali (winner of Season 10), Sunny Hindustani (winner of Season 11), and the most recent winner of season 12, Sunny Hindustani who took the nation by storm. With such unbeatable singing talent ready to take the viewers by storm, this season of Indian Idol is all set to make the ‘mausam musicana!’

Be sure to tune in to Indian Idol – Season 13 premiering on 10th September and will air every Saturday & Sunday at 8:00 pm only on Sony Entertainment Television!

Ms. Sonal Yadav, Head - Programming (Non-Fiction), Channel SET

Indian Idol is a revolutionary show that has set a precedent since its launch. The platform has given recognition to many aspiring singers who have always dreamt of making it big in the world of music. With Season 13, our core focus is to highlight real and aspirational singers who bring out variety and uniqueness. Through the multi-city on-ground auditions this year, we have truly managed to scout some exceptional talent. With the expertise Himesh Reshammiya, Neha Kakkar and Vishal Dadlani bring to the table, Indian Idol is ready to make the ‘mausam musicana.’ Also, collaborating with Fremantle has always been a pleasure and with season 13, we yet again look forward to a successful season of Indian Idol.

Aradhana Bhola, Managing Director, Fremantle India

Indian Idol isn’t just a show for us, it is a promise of limitless talent, opportunities and lives changed for the better, forever. We can’t wait to bring forth the diverse singing talent and inspiring life stories of this season to the viewers and continue our legacy of them finding a special place in the hearts of millions of Indians.

Neha Kakkar, Judge, Indian Idol – Season 13

My connection with Indian Idol is very personal and emotional. This is the same platform that many years ago gave me recognition and enabled me to move further in my musical journey. After the grand success of season 12, I am really looking forward to seeing what season 13 has in store. I am confident that season 13 is going to make the ‘mausam musicana’ as I got the chance to witness some exceptional talent during on-ground auditions. I am eagerly waiting for the season premiere and I am sure the viewers will enjoy the talent this season has to offer.

Himesh Reshammiya, Judge, Indian Idol – Season 13

Over the years, Indian Idol has become a synonym with ‘extraordinary music.’ I am glad to be a part of this season as I am very close to this show. The talent on Indian Idol is supremely brilliant! The presentation of this great talent on this huge platform and the musical genres entertains the audience across all age-groups. I am really looking forward to the surprise that the 13th season brings along with itself. I assure you that the magnitude of this season is going to be like no other!

Vishal Dadlani, Judge, Indian Idol – Season 13

Indian Idol is one of the longest running singing reality shows on Indian Television. The show defines India's diversity and abundant singing talent. It is the season of music that brings families together and makes the ‘mausam musicana!’ This year as well, we are geared up to present an array of fresh, young talent from across the country. So be sure to tune in to the show on 10th September at 8:00 pm and enjoy this musical journey with us!