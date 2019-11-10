Phoebe Waller-Bridge not sure about having kids

"Fleabag" star Phoebe Waller-Bridge says she is unsure about having children.

In an interview to Vogue magazine, Waller-Bridge, who began dating playwright Martin McDonagh after splitting from husband Conor Woodman in 2017, loves spending time with 'good' kids but hasn't fully made up her mind as to whether she wants to raise a family of her own, reports dailymail.co.uk.

Asked if she wants to have children, Waller-Bridge said: "I don't know. It's weird. I love kids. No, I feel like there's so much happening... I guess I've become quite a see-what-life-throws-at-you kind of person. I think I would like to. I love hanging out with kids -- you know, good ones."

The star doesn't like talking about her personal life. She admitted: "I'm much braver in my writing life."

But she thinks women no longer 'freely' share romantic dramas with friends when they hit their 30s.

"Because the stakes are so low. But then you choose someone who is in some ways going to define your life, and is probably defining or moulding who you grow to be because you're with him all the time. And you want the best. You want the best possible."

Waller-Bridge believes people spend the first half of their lives working out who they are and the rest trying not to be changed by others.

She said: "I think the first half of your life, you're trying to find out who you are, and you're kind of knocking yourself against things, and testing things the whole time, to help kind of sculpt yourself. Then later, when you've got as close to sculpted as possible, you're like, Don't touch anything, in case it changes me."

