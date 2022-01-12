Phone Booth: Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ishaan Khattar go down the memory lane, reminiscing happy moments in Udaipur!

MUMBAI: The shoot of Siddhant Chaturvedi, Ishaan Khattar and Katrina Kaif starrer, Excel Entertainment's 'Phone Booth' took place in Udaipur last year, where the trio seemed to have a blast there.

Ishaan Khatter recently took to his social media, reminiscing about the good time spent on the sets of the film in Udaipur. He shared an uber cool picture with Jackie Shroff.

Along with it, he also shared a video if him and Siddhant Chaturvedi, riding an activa on the streets of the city.

Phone Bhoot is directed by Gurmmeet Singh. Ravi Shankaran and Jasvinder Singh Bath are the writers of the film. It is bankrolled by Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani's Excel Entertainment. The film is slated to release this year on 15th July.