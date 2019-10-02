News

THIS photo of Beyhadh 2’s Jennifer Winget and her pet dog will melt your HEART

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
02 Oct 2019 05:29 PM

MUMBAI: Jennifer Winget has been entertaining audience with her work for a long time now. She is known for her acting skills, good looks and fashion sense. She works hard and also makes sure to spend quality time with her loved ones. 

The actress is quite active on social media where she enjoys a massive fan following. She has recently shared a picture on her Instagram story feed in which she can be seen pampering her pet dog. This adorable picture of Jennifer and her doggo is definitely melting our hearts! 

Take a look below: 



On the professional front, Jennifer is known for her portrayal of Kumud Desai in Saraswatichandra, Maya Mehrotra in Beyhadh and Zoya Siddiqui in Bepannah. Now, she is gearing up for the web series called Code M. She will also be seen in Beyhadh 2.
Tags > Jennifer Winget, Beyhadh 2, Sony TV, social media, Heart, Adorable Picture,

Add new comment

Related Video

Also See

Latest

  • Jennifer Winget[field_image_wall][field_now_and_then_image][field_quiz_image][field_game_image_field]
    Explore the 'dark...
  • Bigg Boss 13 Preview: Shefali Bagga asks Arti Singh about her love story [field_image_wall][field_now_and_then_image][field_quiz_image][field_game_image_field]
    Bigg Boss 13 Preview:...
  • WHAT! Kulfii Kumarr Bajewala gets a new time slot[field_image_wall][field_now_and_then_image][field_quiz_image][field_game_image_field]
    WHAT! Kulfii Kumarr...
  • Erica Fernandes [field_image_wall][field_now_and_then_image][field_quiz_image][field_game_image_field]
    Gandhi Jayanti: Erica...
  • Priyanka Chopra introduced me as a star from India, says birthday girl Hina Khan[field_image_wall][field_now_and_then_image][field_quiz_image][field_game_image_field]
    Priyanka Chopra...
  • Krissann- Salman[field_image_wall][field_now_and_then_image][field_quiz_image][field_game_image_field]
    Armaan Malik plays a...

Slideshow

Special Screening of ZEE5's Kaale Dhande

Special Screening of ZEE5's Kaale Dhande
more slideshows Click Here
best-show-btm
best-show-btm best-show-btm

Hot Downloads

Karan Grover
Karan Grover
Shah Rukh Khan
Shah Rukh Khan
Rakhi Sawant
Rakhi Sawant
Jasmine May
Jasmine May
Priya Bhatija
Priya Bhatija
Suyyash Rai
Suyyash Rai
Jay Bhanushali
Jay Bhanushali
Vivek Dahiya
Vivek Dahiya
Anil Kapoor
Anil Kapoor
Shashank Vyas
Shashank Vyas

past seven days