THIS photo of Beyhadh 2’s Jennifer Winget and her pet dog will melt your HEART

MUMBAI: Jennifer Winget has been entertaining audience with her work for a long time now. She is known for her acting skills, good looks and fashion sense. She works hard and also makes sure to spend quality time with her loved ones.
The actress is quite active on social media where she enjoys a massive fan following. She has recently shared a picture on her Instagram story feed in which she can be seen pampering her pet dog. This adorable picture of Jennifer and her doggo is definitely melting our hearts!
Take a look below:
Add new comment