Pooja Banerjee HOSPITALIZED; see picture inside

MUMBAI: Pooja Banerjee, who is currently entertaining the audience with her stint in Star Plus' Kasauti Zindagi Kay has been hospitalized.

Just a week ago, Pooja entered Nach Baliye 9 as a wild card couple along with her husband Sandeep Sejwal. Pooja seemed quite confident and was all set to take viewers by storm with her upcoming performances, but destiny had other plans.

Pooja severely injured herself while rehearsing for her upcoming performance. She apparently fell from a 10-feet height and landed with her weight on both her hands, which has caused a fracture.

She is currently recovering from the injuries, and apparently, the doctors will soon be performing a surgery on her. Thus, PooSa (Pooja & Sandeep) will no longer be a part of Nach Baliye.

See the picture.

Our heart goes out to Pooja, and we hope she recovers soon.

Post your wishes for the actress in the comments section below.

Stay tuned to this space for more updates.

Also Read:Â Nach Baliye 9: Pooja Banerjee SHUTS Aly Goni UP