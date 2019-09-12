Pichashni’s magic makes the Shergil family age in Divya Drishti

Star Plus’ Divya Drishti has made a place in the audience’s hearts.

The show recently got an extension due to decent TRPs.

The upcoming episodes will yet again bring unexpected twists and drama in the show.

Pichashni have married Rakshit and the family believes that Divya and Drishti are dead.

In the forthcoming episodes, Pichashni have done a dirty magic on the Shergil family members wherein she have made them addicted to a drink that would cause them to loose their age.

The family members will start getting old with their hair turning grey and losing their eye-sight.

Soon, the family members would die because of aging.

But, Divya and Drishti will enter the house in a disguise and will try to find ways to save the family.

Do you think they will be able to save Shergil family from this crisis situation?

Post your thoughts in the comment section below.

Stay tuned to this space for more updates.