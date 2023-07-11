In Pics: Ankit Gupta shares glimpses from his birthday celebrations with Priyanka Chahar Choudhary!

MUMBAI: Ankit Gupta and Priyanka Chahar Choudhary gained fame from their stint in Colors’ Udaariyaann and later, they participated in Bigg Boss 16 where their friendship became the highlight of the season. The audience could not have enough of their chemistry and bonding, so much that there were many who wanted to see them as a couple.

While many thought that Priyanka had feelings for Ankit, the duo maintained that they are 'just friends'.

Even after they have come out of the house, they are seen spending time with each other and their close friends. Now, Ankit celebrated his birthday recently and to make it unique, Priyanka had something special planned for him.

While we have seen several pictures of the two of them enjoying a delicious meal in a pool, as a part of a luxury dining, Ankit shared some highlight moments of his birthday party organized by Priyanka. Both of them looked adorable in black.

There is also a picture and a video of what seems to be taken from his house which was decorated with balloons and a lip smacking cake. Another video seems to be taken from the time he rung in his birthday.

He took to social media to share the pictures with a post the read: I know that I am an antisocial person and I am not active on social media but here it comes the result of hard work of each and everybody all the people in the world I love, and thank you so much for making my birthday so special and memorable.

Take a look:

