In Pics: Kartik, Naira and Kairav make for a PERFECT FAMILY! Here's the PROOF...

MUMBAI: Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is one of the most loved shows on television.

Starring Mohsin Khan and Shivangi Joshi in the lead roles playing Kartik and Naira, the show has now moved on to focus on the love story of them after Vedika has departed from Kartik's life. Kartik and Naira got remarried and now they are very much together.

Earlier in the day, the production house Directors Kut Productions shared a glimpse of them being a happy family on social media.

Check out the picture below which has Kartik and Naira romancing in one scene and the two spending a happy quality family time together...

Don't they make for a perfect family!