THIS picture of Arvind Trivedi and Arun Govil as Ram and Raavan proves they were BUDDIES during Ramayan days

MUMBAI: Ramanand Sagar's mythological series Ramayan is one of the most popular shows of Indian television. The show, which aired back in the 90s, is currently being re-run for the viewers.

While everyone is getting nostalgic with Ramayan’s re-run, it is a pure delight to see the wonderful star cast on the small screen.

Arun Govil, Dipika Chikhalia and Sunil Lahri who played the role of Ram, Sita and Laxman respectively became stars overnight. Ramayan proved to be a turning point for these stars. The show not only gave the actors recognition but also got them immense respect from the audience.

TellyChakkar.com has been providing interesting unknown facts and anecdotes about Ramayan and Mahabharat to our readers.

Also, one of the key characters of the show is Ravan played by Arvind Trivedi. While the show had Ram and Ravan clashing with each other, Arun Govil and Arvind Trivedi were nothing less than good buddies on the sets.

TellyChakkar.com laid its hands on a rare picture of Ram and Ravan aka Arun and Arvind where their offscreen bond can be gauged. In the picture, Arun and Arvind can be spotted holding hands which defines ‘bro code’.

Have a look at the picture:

What are your views on the same? Hit the comment section below.

Stay tuned to this space for more updates.