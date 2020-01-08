This picture of Mohammad Kaif with Sourav Ganguly and others is delightful

MUMBAI: Former Indian cricketer Mohammad Kaif has shared a picture that is surely going to bring a smile on the faces of all the cricket crazy people!

Well, he took to his Instagram handle and shared two pictures. In one of the pictures, he can be seen posing with his squad including Sourav Ganguly, Virender Sehwag, VVS Laxman, Harbhajan Singh, Zaheer Khan, Ravichandran Ashwin. The other one features him posing with Sourav Ganguly.

The pictures are from the sets of Dadagiri Unlimited Season 8, which is hosted by Sourav Ganguly.

Tagging all his friends, Mohammad Kaif captioned his post as, “With old friends. Dada ke saath.”

Speaking about Dadagiri Unlimited Season 8, it is one of the most popular Bengali reality shows. It is hosted by Sourav Ganguly. According to media reports, the cricketers will soon be seen in the special episode Dada Tomay Salaam.

