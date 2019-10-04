News

THIS picture of Shoaib Ibrahim and Dipika Kakar will melt your HEART

04 Oct 2019

MUMBAI: Dipika Kakar is one of the most popular television actresses. She rose to fame by playing the role of Simar Bhardwaj in the show Sasural Simar Ka. She also participated in the reality show Bigg Boss 12 and emerged as the winner in 2018. Currently, she is winning hearts by playing the role of Sonakshi Rastogi in Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum.

On the personal front, she is happily married to actor Shoaib Ibrahim. The adorable couple sets major relationship goals for their fans. The two are quite active on social media and their PDAs are simply adorable. Shoaib recently shared a picture in which he is seen hugging Dipika on the hospital bed. For the uninitiated, Dipika had been admitted to the hospital due to some health issues. As per some of the reports, the actress had fallen ill owing to her busy shooting schedule. Shoaib’s latest picture with Dipika is a proof that he is, in fact, a doting husband!

